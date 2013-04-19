Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate has developed a successful social media presence, beginning with networking giant Facebook. The regularly updated Facebook page centralizes a wealth of information and helpful links, along with community information and a bit of fun from the offices of Prudential Beazley Real Estate of Augusta, Georgia. Potential homeowners looking for information on the best values in home and neighborhoods in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) are encouraged to check out the Prudential Beazley Facebook page for the latest listings and information. The Facebook page goes beyond sharing information on properties and developments. It offers CSRA residents information and updates about local community events and functions. The new Prudential Beazley Facebook page covers everything going on in the CSRA like the world famous Masters Tournament, to the upcoming Fort Gordon Spring Fest.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate of Augusta, Georgia is committed to the entire CSRA community, and using social media proactively to enrich the community. The photos section is full of families that live in Prudential Beazley homes and developments, as well as the expert team behind the award winning Augusta real estate firm. The new Facebook page is updated regularly with information about new additions and features in each of the Prudential Beazley developments. This includes new phases of existing neighborhoods, additions like pools and community grounds and up to date information on buyer’s incentives, special offers and new property options. In addition to the new Facebook account, Prudential Beazley now maintains a Twitter feed for even faster updates and information.



