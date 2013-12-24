Prudential Beazley Real Estate Offers Career Opportunities

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate currently has openings for experienced Realtors interested in new home sales and relocation. Realtors must be licensed in Georgia and/or South Carolina, have excellent communication and business skills, work hard for achieve dream homes for their clients, and have a positive attitude.



In their latest blog, Prudential Beazley Real Estate shares a few reasons why joining their team of passionate agents is the right career choice. First, Prudential Beazley Real Estate helps agents further their career goals by giving them the support, tools, education, and leadership they need to be successful. Second, they encourage discussion, collaboration, and participation among their agents who work together to meet team goals. Third, Prudential Beazley Realtors gain outstanding Internet exposure through a multi-faceted website which offers multiple photos, tours, blogs, and maps. Fourth, they are a locally owned company trusted among the community and highly visible. Finally, but not conclusively, Prudential Beazley has long-term goals, which include a future full of growth, prosperity, and success.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate encourages Realtors interested in these benefits to apply for one of their open positions. The new team member will be one who is highly dedicated, honest, and hardworking. Contact Prudential Beazley to reach new heights as a Prudential Real Estate sales professional.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

With decades of experience Prudential Beazley Real Estate, exemplifies good customer service by providing insider knowledge, advanced marketing strategies, and friendly, passionate Realtors. Prudential Beazley Real Estate has been serving neighborhoods in the CSRA since 1986. Whether one is buying, selling, or relocating, a Prudential Beazley Real Estate Agent can help them achieve their goals.



For more information about Prudential Beazley Real Estate, please contact them at 706-863-1775 or email at infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate regularly makes updates on their Facebook page here as well as Google+.