Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Cornerstone, one of the newest Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) communities, offers Aiken area residents several exciting values. The qualified home sellers at Prudential Beazley Real Estate have pulled out all the stops to make the Cornerstone community at Whiskey Road accessible to families of all sizes. Cornerstone features attached townhome style homes as well as multi-story single family homes. The townhome options feature three bedrooms with two and a half baths, and ample loft space. The single family home options at Cornerstone range from three to five bedrooms and three and a half to four and a half baths. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is currently offering potential homeowners $4000 on closing costs for Bill Beazley Homes, as well as a $4000 buyer’s incentive for Keystone homes.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate is proud to present this carefully designed community to CSRA Residents. Cornerstone features community common areas, newly laid underground utilities and trails for walking throughout the community. The Cornerstone community areas are wide open areas with beautiful nature features, as well as an outstanding covered community patio. The new Whiskey Road community is conveniently located to give families access to the top rated Chukker Creek, Kennedy and South Aiken schools. Cornerstone is quite close to Hopelands Gardens and the H.O. Weeks Activities Center. This gives families access to museums, theaters and the extremely popular Aiken Skate Park. With homes created by popular CSRA home builders Bill Beazley Homes and Keystone Homes, the Cornerstone community offers amazing values to families considering buying property in Aiken.



