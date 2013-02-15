Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The second phase of development on Bergen Place West has begun. Phase II includes numerous new homes and community features in the upscale North Augusta, South Carolina neighborhood. Bergen Place West is the newest development in the Bergen Place neighborhood of North Augusta. Located just off Bergen Road, it is conveniently located near Augusta, Aiken and North Augusta, and is only thirty minutes from Columbia; SC.



Bergen Place West Phase II features already completed four and five bedroom homes, as well as lots and construction options for potential homeowners considering building a dream home. Construction for Phase II of Bergen Place West is being handled by Bill Beazley Homes as well as Keystone Homes, Inc. All homes are within the North Augusta school system and offer access to the North Augusta Elementary, Middle and High schools.



Each of the homes in Bergen Place West Phase II is available for a pool membership, as well as membership in the neighborhood covenant. Potential homeowners who want to have a say in the neighborhoods development and bylaws are encouraged to join the covenant as early as possible. Each of the upscale homes in the new development features custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, fireplaces and a new sod lawn complete with a front and rear yard sprinkler system. The neighborhood has been elegantly planned and features new underground utilities, tasteful streetlights and a convenient sidewalk layout. Right now Prudential Beazley Real Estate is offering up to $11,000 in buyers’ incentives on Bill Beazley Homes and a $3500 buyer’s bonus on Keystone Homes.



For more information on Bergen Place West homes from Prudential Beazley Real Estate click here.



