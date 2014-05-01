Prudential Beazley Real Estate Posts Blog on Remodeling Trends for 2014

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate asks its readers to imagine if homes were never remodeled. The result is likely not pretty.



“Décor and design trends shift from decade to decade and for good reason. Trends change just as people’s styles change.”



For this reason Prudential Beazley Real Estate published a guide to inform homeowners of the remodeling trends to look out for in 2014. In their blog titled, 5 Remodeling Trends for 2014 Prudential Beazley Real Estate explains how to give one’s home an up to date facelift.



These five remodeling trends include modernized kitchens, brass features, tranquil bathrooms, flashy colors, and eco-friendly materials. For each trend, Prudential Beazley Real Estate suggests ways to achieve the look. For example, to achieve a modern kitchen style, Prudential Beazley Real Estate suggests veering away from warm paint colors and iron hardware. Instead, opt for white, black and gray. Install cabinets and countertops with simple lines and glossy finishes, and find creative ways to hide your appliances.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate also says to look out for dull and hammered brass accents, large walk-in showers in the bathroom, heated floors and towel racks, flashy focal walls, as well as bamboo and other renewable materials.



About Beazley Real Estate

Locally owned Prudential Beazley Real Estate takes enormous pride in the high level of customer service they provide to their clients. They maintain their customer satisfaction by offering knowledgeable agents and staying on top of current trends. One can count on Prudential Beazley Real Estate for all their buying, selling, relocation, and remodeling inquiries.



For more information about Prudential Beazley Real Estate, please contact them at 706-863-1775 or email at infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.



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