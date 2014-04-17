Prudential Beazley Real Estate Releases Complete Guide to Relocating to Augusta, GA

Augusta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- In Prudential Beazley’s blog released last week, readers are given a Complete Guide to Relocating to Augusta, Georgia. As this blog illustrates, Augusta is much more than the Masters Tournament it is renowned for. “Augusta is filled with a wide range of recreational activities, cultural events, friendly people, history, progress, and much more.” These things coupled with sunny summers, moderate winters, and employment opportunities make Augusta a great city for families to relocate to.



Home prices are another reason Augusta is a sought after city.



“Most single-family residences fall between $150,000 and $250,000, but homes are available at any budget. No matter your style preferences or needs, there is something for everyone. Augusta boasts a wide variety of housing styles, as well as a good mix of old and new neighborhoods. Hayne's Station and The Retreat at Storm Branch are just two of the excellent neighborhoods located in the Augusta area.”



Anyone considering relocating to Augusta Georgia in the near future read The Complete Guide To Relocating to Augusta, Georgia here and discover all the benefits of becoming an Augusta local. Prudential Beazley Real Estate’s agents are relocation certified and ready help new residents not only find a new home but find all the available resources needed to make a large move easier.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate is a locally owned and operated business built by a team of dedicated professionals, rock solid in real estate with real-world connections and the best marketing technology in the business. They service all of the Augusta Metro area with integrity and are committed to going above and beyond for their clients.



To contact a Prudential Beazley Real Estate agent today call 706-863-1775 or email at infocenter@purbeazleyrealestate.com.



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