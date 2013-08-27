Prudential Beazley Real Estate Welcomes Monica Jackson to the Team

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate has the honor of welcoming Monica Jackson to their team. Jackson will be a great addition to the team, with her exuberance and dedication to the successful real estate transactions of her clients.



“Monica is such a wonderful real estate agent. It’s pleasure to see her working with clients. She enjoys helping people to find the perfect home or sell the home that they are in and begin a new stage of their lives.” - Barbara Sanders, Broker, Prudential Beazley Real Estate



Prudential Beazley Real Estate has been blessed to see the real estate market in the Augusta metro area begin a vibrant recovery. With interest rates still low and home prices in line with real home values, now is the perfect time to buy or sell. Monica Jackson’s arrival on the Prudential Beazley Real Estate team is yet another positive move toward the building of the finest real estate team in the area.



“I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Prudential Beazley Real Estate. This is easily the best real estate firm in the Augusta metro area. With great brokers and agents, it is the most professional environment. That, coupled with the family atmosphere, has made me feel so welcomed that I know that this will be a long and wonderful relationship.” – Monica Jackson, Real Estate Agent, Prudential Beazley Real Estate



Whether you are buying, selling, renting or relocating, when you call on Prudential Beazley Real Estate, clients are enlisting the aid of a team of passionate professionals, Rock Solid in Real Estate® with real-world connections and the best marketing technology in the business. Founded in 1986, and locally owned and operated, Prudential Beazley Real Estate serves all of the Augusta, Georgia, metro area with conveniently located sales offices in Columbia and Richmond Counties.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Monica Jackson at 706-863-1775 or email at info@prubeazleyrealestate.com.



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