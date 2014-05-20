Prudential Beazley Real Estate's Patti Cornette Shares 4 Ways to Be a "Rockstar" Agent of the Month

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Prudential Beazley Real Estate has been providing home buyers and sellers in Aiken, Augusta, Evans, Graniteville, Grovetown and North Augusta with quality realtors for nearly 30 years. While all agents possess impressive local knowledge and friendly demeanors, Prudential Beazley Real Estate likes to recognize one standout realtor in their “Agent of the Month” program as a way of saying “thank-you” for all the hard work and dedication. Patti Cornette, April’s Agent of the Month, would like to share a few secrets of how she got to be known as a “rockstar” agent, among legends.



1. “Above all else, seek professionalism,” Patti says. “In this business, experience matters.”

Her résumé shows that she is a realtor who values education, ongoing training, and networking. She is a member of the Augusta Board of Realtors, The Georgia Association of Realtors, The Sales and Marketing Council, The Builders Association of Metro Augusta and The Council of Residential Specialists. She is trained as a relocation inventory specialist, marketing assistance specialist, and asset recovery specialist. Over her 26 years of experience in real estate in both Georgia and South Carolina, she has won The Million Dollar Club Award and the National Home Builders Sales and Marketing Award, in addition to Prudential awards for relocation and sales. It’s no surprise past clients refer to Patti as a “true professional.”



2. “Make each client a top priority,” Patti says, “even if it makes you seem a little bit crazy!”

“Commitment” and “determination” are two words frequently used to describe Patti Cornette. She bathes clients in personal attention, answering her phone at all hours and working around the clock to bring deals together. People say working with her is “seamless,” “easy,” and “smooth.” Her demeanor has been described as “energetic,” as she multi-tasks, without ever missing a beat. “In this business, you have to go the extra mile,” she explains.



3. Lastly, Patti advises agents to “Understand your client’s bottom line.”

Anyone can show a “dream home.” There are plenty of mansions on the market with home theaters, outdoor kitchens, in-ground pools, backyard tennis courts, and luxury baths. What makes a rockstar agent is someone who can find a gem within a client’s specified budget. “It may take a little extra digging and require a few additional phone calls, but it pays off in the end when clients say you found their dream homes at an amazing price,” Patti says.



Individuals who are interested in having Patti Cornette buy or sell a home for them can contact her through www.prubeazleyrealestate.com.



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Established in 1986, Prudential Beazley Real Estate is locally owned and operated. The agency continues to set the pace in the Augusta, Georgia area for high customer satisfaction. Prudential Beazley Real Estate agents have a strong work ethic and work around the clock to bring buyers and sellers together. One can depend on Prudential Beazley Real Estate for all buying, selling and relocation needs. For more information call (706) 863-1775 or email infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.