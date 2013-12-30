Prudential Beazley Realtors Earn Military Relocation Professional Certification

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- It takes a knowledgeable real estate professional to find housing solutions for military service professionals and their families. Prudential Beazley Real Estate would like to congratulate two of their agents, Gail Trzonkowski and Tara LaMantia, on becoming one of these skilled experts and adding The Military Relocation Certification to their list of qualifications.



The Military Relocation Certification program consists of a series of courses, readings, and information which educate realtors on how to better serve current and former military service members, and help them take full advantage of military benefits and support. Realtors enrolled in the Military Relocation Program learn important background information regarding the military including acronyms and military culture. They also finish a two-hour webinar that focuses on home purchase financing and options for disabled service members and veterans.



Relocation can be difficult, and can happen at a moment’s notice. That’s why it is important to enlist a realtor who understands the unique needs of military families such as timeliness and how to make the transition an easy one. Realtors with this certification work with active duty military buyers and sellers, as well as veterans.



Prudential Beazley Realtors strive to improve their service by obtaining current education, training, and certifications. In this way Prudential Beazley Real Estate can continue to provide superb customer service and support to all homebuyers including their military clients. Whether one is buying, selling, or relocating, Prudential Beazley Real Estate can help. Serving the CSRA since 1986, Prudential Beazley Real Estate offers the highest level of integrity and real-world connections.



For more information about Prudential Beazley Real Estate, please contact them at 706-863-1775 or email at infocenter@prubeazleyrealestate.com.



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