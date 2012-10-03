Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Deadline on October 22

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on October 22, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) over alleged securities laws violations by Prudential Financial Inc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors with a substantial investment in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) shares between May 5, 2010 and November 2, 2011, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on October 22, 2012, and NYSE:PRU investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) common stock, that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s current and future financial condition, including its reserves and its potential liability to policyholders, their beneficiaries or relevant state authorities for millions of dollars in benefits that should have been paid out to policyholders or escheated to the states, and the extent of the Company’s exposure to claims of state and federal law violations.



On August 5, 2011, Prudential Financial Inc said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the Company is currently being examined by a third party auditor on behalf of 33 U.S. jurisdictions for compliance with the unclaimed property laws of these jurisdictions and that the company is among the several companies that had been subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General regarding its unclaimed property procedures.



NYSE:PRU shares fell from $57.30 per share on October 28, 2011, to $44.91 per share on November 25, 2011.



Those who purchased Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



