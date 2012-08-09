Prudential Overall Supply Announces Launch of New Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Highly experienced providers of uniform and textile services to businesses across the country, Prudential Overall Supply is launching a brand-new website. The site features a visually sharper, more organized design that makes its various features, such as the company’s galleries of its available uniforms, easily accessible to prospective clients and casual browsers.



Prudential’s line of customized apparel includes uniforms for the automotive, restaurant, and medical industries. Personalization service is available for clients who wish to brand their uniforms with a company logo or other proprietary information. Prudential’s full-service approach involves picking up uniforms at the client’s place of business, washing, pressing, and repairing the materials, and then returning the apparel to the company. Clients may rent, lease, or purchase Prudential’s uniforms.



In addition to its line of uniforms, Prudential maintains an inventory of cleaning and organizing supplies, such as mops, mats, and storage devices. Also available is a selection of cleanroom apparel and supplies for use in hazardous industrial settings.



Prudential’s new website can be found at http://prudentialuniforms.com . Clients seeking further information can call the company at (800) 767-5536 or send a message through a contact form provided on the website.



About Prudential Overall Supply

Prudential Overall Supply provides high-quality uniforms and related accoutrements to various industries. Founded in 1932, the company currently has 27 locations that collectively serve over 25,000 clients. The company is a member of the Better Business Bureau (with an A+ rating), the Textile Rental Services Association of America, and the California Grocers Association. Committed to environmentally friendly business practices, Prudential Overall Supply also maintains TRSA Clean Green Certification.