Prudential Real Estate - Highest Customer Satisfaction in 2013 Study

Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- JD Power and Associates ranks Prudential Real Estate highest in customer satisfaction in its 2013 national home buyer and seller study.



Prudential Real Estate was awarded first place in customer satisfaction with the unveiling of the J.D. Power and Associates 2013 winners. J.D. Power states, “These awards reflect what consumers of these products and services actually think about them.” J.D. Power and Associates is an American-based firm that bases its objective evaluations wholly on responses from millions of consumers and business customers each year who rate the products or services they have purchased or used.



Prudential Real Estate placed first in First-Time Home Buyer satisfaction, Repeat Home Buyer satisfaction, and First-Time Home Seller customer satisfaction.



Christina Cooley, director of the diversified services industries practice at J.D. Power states concerning First-Time Home Buyers that, "Real estate companies that are best able to adapt to specific customer scenarios and their resulting expectations and needs are much more likely to be successful in achieving customer satisfaction and loyalty," and that successful Real Estate companies “need to educate” their customers by “explaining the current state of the market”, discussing details in the selling process and walking their customers “through every step of the closing process”. These are some of the reasons for the ongoing success of Prudential Real Estate in assisting first time home buyers and sellers to successfully navigate the current real estate market.



In addition to ranking first in these three categories, J.D. Powers states that Prudential Real Estate “performs particularly well in all factors” evaluated in customer surveys, adding, “Prudential Real Estate performs particularly well in the marketing and closing process factors” as well.



It is “important to choose an agency that can provide comprehensive services and has a proven record of success in helping home buyers and sellers.” J.D. Power and Associates



Other areas of excellence for Prudential Real Estate noted by the J.D. Powers customer satisfaction evaluation were satisfaction with real estate agent and salesperson, and the variety of additional services. According to the study, the highest factor in choosing a real estate agent is reputation, higher even than referrals from friends or relatives.



The real estate market has been expanded in 2013, with a 14% increase in first-time sellers and a 9% increase of first-time buyers in comparison to the market in 2012.



Prudential Beazley Real Estate has served the Augusta, Georgia metro area for 27 years, holding to the high standards of professionalism and excellence that Prudential Real Estate is noted for.



For more information on Prudential Real Estate in the Augusta, Georgia community, please call 706-863-1775 or email at info@prubeazleyrealestate.com



About Prudential Beazley Real Estate

Prudential Beazley Real Estate keeps CSRA residents updated on Facebook.



More information on Prudential Beazley Real Estate can be found here.