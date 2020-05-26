Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Prurigo Nodularis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Prurigo Nodularis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total diagnosed Prurigo Nodularis prevalent population in the 7MM was found to be 539,893 in 2017.

2. The total diagnosed prevalent patient population of Prurigo Nodularis in the 7MM was around 46.30% of the total cases in the United States in 2017.

3. Females are affected more by Prurigo Nodularis as compared to males.



Key benefits of the report

1. Prurigo Nodularis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Prurigo Nodularis epidemiology and Prurigo Nodularis market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Prurigo Nodularis market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Prurigo Nodularis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Prurigo Nodularis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Prurigo Nodularis market.



"Prurigo Nodularis market was USD 344.89 Million in the United States in 2017."



Prurigo Nodularis treatment is challenging. The current Prurigo Nodularis market can be classified based on the severity of the disease as mild, moderate, and severe. There is a multimodal treatment algorithm consisting of topical and systemic therapies, where topical therapies are used for treating the visible form of the disease. In contrast, systemic therapies are used for symptomatic treatment. The symptomatic therapy aims to reduce itching and complete healing of lesions. A mild form of the disease includes several topical therapies, such as antihistamines, topical corticosteroids, topical immunosuppressants, topical calcineurin inhibitors, emollients, which are recommended as both an essential therapy and general therapeutic measure.



Topical corticosteroid includes Betamethasone 0.1% cream, which reduces itch significantly, in comparison with an antipruritic moisturizing cream, and also results in nodule flattening. Topical calcineurin inhibitors or immunosuppressants represent a relatively long-term treatment option.



On the other hand, for moderate-to-severe forms of the disease, topical corticosteroids (Betamethasone 0.1%), topical Immunosuppressants/Topical calcineurin inhibitors (pimecrolimus and Tacrolimus), systemic immunosuppressants (for moderate-to-severe cases), systemic corticosteroid (triamcinolone acetonide) along with other relevant therapies such as antidepressants (paroxetine, amitriptyline or mirtazapine), gabapentinoids and opioid receptor antagonists are suggested usually.



Immunosuppressants are considered as a therapeutic option for patients with moderate-to-severe Prurigo Nodularis mainly. Several studies have described the application of immunosuppressive agents, such as cyclosporine in the disease, showing remarkable symptom improvement. During immunosuppressant therapy, it is essential to monitor blood pressure and laboratory values, especially those of the kidneys. Thalidomide and its analogue Lenalidomide are other immunomodulatory drugs that have successfully been used to treat refractory cases of Prurigo Nodularis.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Prurigo Nodularis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-



Drugs covered

1. Serlopitant

2. Nalbuphine ER

3. Nemolizumab (CD14152)

4. Apremilast (CC-10004)

5. M 118103

6. KPL-716

7. Dupixent (Dupilumab/SAR231893)

And many others



The key players in Prurigo Nodularis market are:

1. Menlo Therapeutics

2. Trevi Therapeutics

3. Galderma

4. Amgen

5. Maruho

6. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

7. Sanofi

8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Prurigo Nodularis Patient Overview at a Glance

3 Executive Summary

4 SWOT Analysis

5 Disease Background and Overview of Prurigo Nodularis

6 Recognized Establishments

7 Prurigo Nodularis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8 Country-wise Epidemiology of Prurigo nodularis

8.1 United States

8.2 EU5 Countries

8.3 Germany

8.4 France

8.5 Italy

8.6 Spain

8.7 United Kingdom

8.8 Japan

9 Prurigo Nodularis Treatment

10 European Guidelines on Prurigo Nodularis

11 FDA Recommendations for Prurigo Nodularis Treatment

12 Unmet Need

13 Prurigo Nodularis Emerging Drugs

13.1 Key Competitors

13.2 Serlopitant: Menlo Therapeutics

13.3 Nalbuphine ER: Trevi Therapeutics

13.4 Nemolizumab (CD14152): Galderma

13.5 Apremilast (CC-10004): Amgen

13.6 M 118103: Maruho

13.7 KPL-716: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

13.8 Dupixent (Dupilumab/SAR231893): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

14 Prurigo Nodularis Market Size

15 Attribute Analysis

16 Conjoint Analysis

17 7MM Prurigo Nodularis Market Outlook

17.1 United States

18 EU5 Countries

18.1 Germany

18.2 France

18.3 Italy

18.4 Spain

18.5 United Kingdom

19 Japan

20 Case Reports

21 Market Drivers

22 Market Barriers

23 Appendix

24 Prurigo Nodularis Report Methodology

25 DelveInsight Capabilities

26 Disclaimer

27 About DelveInsight



