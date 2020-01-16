Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- Pruritis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



(Albany, US)DelveInsight launched a new report on Pruritis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report



1. Pruritis prevalence in the general population varies from 8 to 38% worldwide, with lifetime prevalence ranging from 23 to 26%.

2. The point prevalence of chronic pruritus in geriatric patients ranges from 7 to 37.5%.

3. The prevalence of acute itching (during one week) reached 8.4% in the general population.

Key benefits of the report



1. Pruritis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Pruritis epidemiology and Pruritis market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Pruritis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Pruritis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Pruritis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Pruritis market.



Request for sample pages



"The females give higher itch ratings than males, and people with a history of pruritic skin conditions gave higher itch ratings when viewing images of people scratching."



There are currently no approved therapies in order to treat the disease. The management of the disease is based on establishing the cause and then treating the cause to prevent further itching. In the majority of the cases, tests are necessary to determine the cause; while these are in progress, Pruritis treatment to provide symptomatic relief may be given.



Pruritis treatment is based on the severity of symptoms. Topical therapy is prescribed to patients with mild or localized symptoms, while those who suffer from more severe or generalized itching require systemic therapy. Topical treatments of pruritus include Moisturizers, emollients and barrier repair creams, Topical corticosteroids, Topical calcineurin inhibitors (such as tacrolimus and pimecrolimus), Topical Antihistamines (Doxepin), topical antipruritic (Menthol), Capsaicin, Salicylic acid, Local anaesthetics (pramoxine 1 per cent, lidocaine, eutectic mixture of lidocaine and prilocaine) and Cannabinoids. On the other hand, treatment with oral medication may be necessary to relieve the itch in severe cases of pruritus. Some of the drug classes which are prescribed to patients with severe conditions include antihistamines, tricyclic antidepressants, tetracyclic antidepressants, anti-epileptic drugs, and opioid antagonists. Combination therapy is preferred in order to manage chronic severe itch, which is otherwise difficult to treat.



The competitive landscape for Pruritis market is set to change due to improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the Pruritis market size to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the Pruritis market.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Pruritis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Serlopitant

2. CR845

And many others



The key players in Pruritis market are:

1. Menlo Therapeutics

2. Cara Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents



1. Report Introduction

2. Pruritus Market Overview at a Glance

3. Pruritus Disease Background and Overview

4. Pruritus Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Pruritus Epidemiology by Countries (2016-2027)

5.1. United States- Epidemiology (2016-2027)

5.2. EU-5 - Epidemiology (2016-2027)

5.3. Germany-Epidemiology (2016-2027)

5.4. France-Epidemiology (2016-2027)

5.5. Italy-Epidemiology (2016-2027)

5.6. Spain-Epidemiology (2016-2027)

5.7. United Kingdom-Epidemiology (2016-2027)

5.8. Japan-Epidemiology (2016-2027)

6. Pruritus Treatments & Medical Practices

7. Pruritus Emerging Therapies

7.1. Key Cross Competition

7.2. Serlopitant: Menlo Therapeutics

7.3. CR845: Cara Therapeutics

8. Pruritus Market Size

9. 7MM: Country-Wise Market Analysis

9.1. United States Market Size

9.2. Germany Market Size

9.3. France Market Size

9.4. Italy Market Size

9.5. Spain Market Size

9.6. United Kingdom Market Size

9.7. Japan Market Size

10. Market Drivers

11. Market Barriers

12. Pruritus Report Methodology

13. DelveInsight Capabilities

14. Disclaimer

15. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight