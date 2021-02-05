New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pruritus Therapeutics market was valued at USD 11.09 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 percent. The study covers therapeutic agents for 'Pruritus' - an unpleasant sensation that stimulates desire to scratch the skin. Pruritus therapeutics are available in wide range of skin conditions and other underlying causes of pruritus. Recent emergence of TRP channels as a drug target for treatment of itching is a major disruptive finding in pruritus sector. In line with this, TRP channel antagonists, TRPM8 agonists are some of the emerging TRP channel modulation mechanisms that can be for could be used for pruritus treatment.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1176



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Pruritus Therapeutics Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



Pruritus Therapeutics market is growing at a CAGR of 1% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 6.1 % and 6.0% CAGR, respectively. High pruritus prevalence across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.



As of 2018, Corticosteroids is the dominating pruritus therapeutics which holds 41.4% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific regions.



Calcineurin Inhibitors is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.9%. However, associated side effects and costs are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.



Skin conditions disease type segment (that includes xerosis, dermatitis, psoriasis, scabies, burns & scars, insect bites and hives) . was valued at USD 7.60 billion and is expected reach USD 12.60 billion by 2026.



Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 24.3% of the global Pruritus therapeutics market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth



Competitive Terrain:



The global Pruritus Therapeutics market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Pruritus Therapeutics market are listed below:



Allergan, Astellas Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Corticosteroids



Antihistamines



Local Anesthetics



Counterirritants



Immunosuppressant



Calcineurin Inhibitors



Others



Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Skin conditions



Atopic Dermatitis



Allergic Contact Dermatitis



Urticaria



Others



Internal diseases



Nerve disorders



Psychiatric diseases



Irritation and allergic reactions



Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Itchy skin treatment



Corticosteroid creams and ointments



Other creams and ointments



Oral medications



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospital



Clinic



Others



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1176



Radical Features of the Pruritus Therapeutics Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Pruritus Therapeutics market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Pruritus Therapeutics industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Pruritus Therapeutics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Pruritus Therapeutics Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Pruritus Therapeutics Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Pruritus Therapeutics Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Pruritus Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1176



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Polyaspartic Coatings Market Analysis



Bio-Based Resins Market Gowth



Impregnating Resins Market Size



Astronomical Telescope Market Trends



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.