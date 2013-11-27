Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Prysmian S.p.A. (PRY) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Prysmian S.p.A. (PRY) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Prysmian S.p.A.'.



WMI's 'Prysmian S.p.A. (PRY) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Prysmian S.p.A.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Prysmian S.p.A.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Prysmian S.p.A. (Prysmian) is a provider of high-technology cables and systems for energy and telecommunications, based in Italy. The company involves in the development, design, manufacturing, supply and installation of a wide range of cables for the diverse applications in the energy and telecommunication sectors. It operates in two business units: the Energy business, and the Telecom business. The company's Energy business unit involves in the production, installation, and sale of cables and systems used for the transmission and distribution of low, medium, and high voltage power for terrestrial and submarine applications within residential and non-residential buildings. The Telecom business unit involves in the production, installation, and sale of copper or optical fiber cables used for the transmission of videos, data and voice, and control applications. The company has global presence with subsidiaries, 91 plants in 50 countries, and seven research and development centers in Europe, the US and South America. It offers services under the brands: The Prysmian Group, Prysmian and Draka. Prysmian is headquartered in Milan, Italy.



Companies Mentioned



Prysmian S.p.A.



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