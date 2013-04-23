PS1224 Available for Entrepreneurial Success

Boise, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- With the thought of beginning a business opting for a rightful start is important. As there are many businesses that are operative and with cut-throat competition it is important to be prepared to face the business world with proper guidance.



PS 12/24 provides an easy and comprehensive guide through a business planner “If You Can’t Be First…You Must Be Better.” This book is believed to provide all the required information for an effective start to the business. A business at a nascent stage would be tough to handle because of the troubles that one might have to face. This book compiles is a guide that would provide answers and solutions to most pertinent business issues which are commonly encountered by any entrepreneur. The book doesn’t target any particular business however would provide an educative approach to learning about business application and the workbook would help to validate the practicality of the business.



This business plan workbook is a comprehensive learning program offered for just $19.99 with a free access to a Free Business Plan App. This App would help to chalk out a business plan on an interactive platform. PS1224 is a compilation of 12 principles and 24 philosophies that would provide a renewed approach to business planning. The book is believed to be result oriented with the workbook access that would help in planning a business in an effective manner. The book would surely provide a new face to the business approach and would be an aid in restoring the functionality of any business. As a learning guide the book provides not just information on running a successful business but would also keep the learner entertained and enthused about the new strategies that they would learn to start a perfect business plan.



The business plan workbook “If You Can’t Be First…You Must Be Better” is compiled by Phil Sigler who is a successful entrepreneur. As an established entrepreneur witnessing success through every investment that is made so far, he wishes to share his experience and expertise through this business plan workbook for the benefit of encouraging the aspiring entrepreneurs. This guide would provide a hand-holding approach and the Business Plan App which is provided for free helps in making one’s own successful business plan. To buy this book right away log onto http://www.ps1224.com:81/ or contact (877) 735 2685.



