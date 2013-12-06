PS4Fans Launches Official Website with Playstation 4 News and Reviews

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- For gaming enthusiasts, connecting with other gamers and finding reviews of the most recently released games is a challenge. With so many passionate gamers dedicated to a brand, getting unbiased reviews is not the easiest thing to find. When PS4Fans came onto the scene, however, the new gaming community was able to connect Playstation 4 fans and offer unbiased reviews by playing the games directly and offering their options.



When PS4Fans launched, its goal was to connect Playstation gamers and create a thriving community for PS4 fans. As a result, they were able to get 250,000 Facebook likes on their page and Playstation fans have appreciated what the community brought to the table. “PS4Fans.net has the best community around!” says Sina, a community member and gamer.



After accomplishing so much success through social media, PS4Fans decided to launch their official website, www.PS4Fans.net, and give the fans a “central location for a community driven website for the purpose of interacting with its fans while providing news about the Playstation 4,” says webmaster Steven.



To read game reviews or connect with the PS4Fan community, visit www.ps4fans.net or connect to their social media pages through



Facebook - facebook.com/Ps4fan

Twitter – twitter.com/sonyps4fans

Instagram – @ps4fans



About PS4Fans

PS4Fans.net has the best Playstation 4 gamer community. The community started with a Facebook page with over ¼ million likes and then decided to launch the site. PSFans play the games and give unbiased reviews.



Media Contact:

Steven

PS4FANS

http://www.ps4fans.net

ps4fans.net@gmail.com