PSA Software Market Technological Innovation & Competitive Landscape Assessment: Autotask, ConnectWise, Accelo

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global PSA Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. PSA Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.



Know More About PSA Software?

Professional services automation software are designed to help professionals and used in various operations such as project management, time tracking, business intelligence and in collaboration tools used by many project teams. These software are mostly used by lawyers, auditors, IT consultants and others. These software ensures proper estimation of planning, managing and it measures the performance of each project throughout its life-cycle.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Autotask [United States],ConnectWise [United States],Accelo [United States],Atera [United States],HarmonyPSA [United Kingdom],Tigerpaw Software [United States],Promys [North America],Appirio [United States],ChangePoint [United States],FinancialForce.com [United States],NetSuite OpenAir [United States],Projector PSA [United States],Tenrox [United States],Compuware Corporation [United States],Clarizen [United States],Deltek [United States],Projector PSA [United States],Microsoft Corporation [United States],Kimble Applications Limited [United Kingdom],Workfront [United States],MAVENLINK, INC [United States]



Market Trends

- Growing Adoption in Legal and Architectural Firm

- Cloud Technology is Gaining Traction Owing Cost Effective Solution it Offers

- New Features Enabled Software Use in Pharmacy Management System



Market Drivers

- Ability to Manage the Projects With Ease

- Helps in Making More Informed Decision



Restraints

- Lack of Proper knowledge Regrading its Use

- Lack of Optimum Collaboration Among Different Task



Opportunities

- Functional Advancement in PSA Tool

- Rise of Medium and Small Scale Industries in Emerging Countries



Challenges

- Low Budget of Small and Medium Industries

- Lowering the Cost of Homegrown Solution



Each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the market has been elaborated by studying a number of factors such as the best manufacturers, prices and revenues.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global PSA Software segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (On-premise PSA, Cloud PSA)

Application (Consulting Firms, Legal Firms, Marketing and Communication Industry, Architecture, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



