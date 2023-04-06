NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Market:-

3M Cogent (United States), Accenture, Inc. (Bermuda), Entrust (United States), Gemalto (Netherlands), Okta, Inc. (United States), Thales SA (France), CardinalCommerce (United States), Nordigen (Latvia), BehavioSec (United States), Fulcrum Biometrics (United States), iProov (United Kingdom), OakNorth (United Kingdom), Iritech, Inc. (United States), Mastercard (United States), Metro Bank (United Kingdom), Nok Nok Labs (United States), Enfuce Financial Services Ltd (Finland).



The PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the PSD2 and Open Banking Biometric Authentication market.



The revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) is a European regulation that requires banks to create mechanisms. With this mechanism, third-party providers are able to work securely, reliably, and rapidly with the bank's services. Thus, strong customer authentication (SCA) is a requirement for payment service providers within the European Economic Area. The requirement ensures that electronic payments are performed with multi-factor authentication. It impacts the maintaining, security of electronic payments.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Facial Recognition, Fingerprint, One-Time Password (OTP) Tokens, Smart Card, Others), Application (Money management, Consumer & Enterprises lending, Cross-Border Payments, Others), Function (Authentication & Authorization, Message Validation, Content-Based Attacks Detection, Data Encryption, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Component (Hardware, Software)



Opportunities:

Increasing Cross Border Transactions

Technological Advancements with AI & Automation Has Created Ample Opportunities

Significant Rise in Digital Economy



Market Trends:

Huge Preference of SMEs towards Open Banking



Challenges:

Data Security Concerns



