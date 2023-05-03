PSD2 and Open Banking Market May See a Big Move

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The Global PSD2 and Open Banking offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Token (United Kingdom), Direct ID (United Kingdom), Envestnet | Yodlee (United States), Salt Edge (Canada), Yapily (United Kingdom), Basiq (Australia), Cleo (United States), Currensea (United Kingdom), Tink (Sweden), Bud (United States).



Definition:

PSD2 and Open Banking are two related regulatory initiatives that aim to promote competition, innovation, and security in the banking and financial services industry.PSD2 (Payment Services Directive 2) is a European Union directive that regulates payment services within the EU. It requires banks and other payment service providers to provide access to customer account information and payment initiation services to third-party providers, with the customer's explicit consent. This is known as "open banking" and it allows for the development of new financial services and products by fintech companies and other third-party providers.PSD2 and Open Banking are expected to drive innovation and competition within the financial services industry, as well as increase security and customer control over their financial data. However, there are concerns about data privacy and security, as well as potential challenges for banks and financial institutions in implementing the necessary technological changes to comply with the new regulations.



Market Overview of PSD2 and Open Banking

The Market is segmented by Applications [Commercial, Industrial], Types / Coverage [PSD2, Open Banking], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.



Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

- the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)



The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires " heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the " push" nature of PSD2 and Open Banking offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the PSD2 and Open Banking industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in PSD2 and Open Banking.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2019-2022

Base year – 2022

Forecast period – 2023 to 2029



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market Industry Overview

1.1 PSD2 and Open Banking Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 PSD2 and Open Banking Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

(Commercial, Industrial)

2.2 Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023E)

2.3 Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2023-2029)



Chapter Three: Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market by Type

3.1 By Type

(PSD2, Open Banking)

3.2 PSD2 and Open Banking Market Size by Type (2019-2023E)

3.3 PSD2 and Open Banking Market Forecast by Type (2023-2029)



Chapter Four: PSD2 and Open Banking Market: by Region/Country

4.1 PSD2 and Open Banking Market by Regions

4.2 PSD2 and Open Banking Market Revenue & Share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 the Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 the Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2023E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



