PSDGator.com Launches to Provide PSD to HTML Conversions and More, at Affordable Prices

Thessaloniki, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- PSDGator.com has just launched to provide businesses and individuals with a wide range of high quality web coding and development services, all at affordable prices. Created and run by a group of technology and website gurus, PSDGator.com features a comprehensive selection of services, including PSD to HTML conversions, HTML newsletter coding, pixel perfect, hand-coding of PSD conversions to W3C valid XHTML/CSS, search engine friendly (SEO)/semantic coding, WordPress development and more. The site has also launched a number of new services, including conversions of Adobe Flash sites to HTML/CSS, web development for the iPhone (specifically targeting the iPhone Safari browser), mobile devices HTML/CSS support and HTML5/CSS3 support.



With billions of people using the Internet on a daily basis, most companies and entrepreneurs understand the importance of having a functional, well designed website and a strong Internet presence. But understanding the inner workings of web coding and how the proper coding can enhance a company’s website searchability is essential.



PSDGator.com works with businesses and individuals to covert their PSD to CSS in an effective and affordable manner.



Whether a graphic designer would like to transform their beautiful creation into an operational website or a web designer is looking to speed up their projects by outsourcing their XHTML/CSS coding, PSDGator.com can provide the services necessary, in a hurry.



According to the company’s team of HTML coders, “If you've got a design and don't know how to turn it into an HTML page, PSDGator is here to help. We can offer high quality services at really low prices, probably the lowest prices on the market. We turn your design in just two business days into a coded page in valid CSS and XHTML.”



Customers can simply send PSDGator.com their graphic file, including .png, .psd, .jpg, .ai, .bmp or archive zip, and the company will code the page to look exactly as it was originally designed. The coded page will also be optimized for search engines and will be compatible with any browser.



For customers in need of a WordPress developer, the company also offers customized design templates, skins or themes for content management systems, for both Joomla and WordPress.



For more information about the range of services available from PSDGator.com, visit http://www.psdgator.com/



About PSDGator.com

Recently launched, PSDGator.com is a new site providing a wide range of high quality web coding and development services, all at affordable prices. The site specializes in offering PSD to HTML/CSS coding, as well as a number of other services from WordPress development to mobile devices HTML/CSS support. The company also features a money-back guarantee and free 30-day support.