Psoriasis - Are Complementary & Alternative Treatments Dangerous? a New Book Provides the Answers

The Psoriasis Handbook - The Ultimate Guide to Psoriasis is a factual and impartial guide to not only the mainstream treatments but also those alternative ones that can be considered instead of or as well as what a Doctor may offer.



Psoriasis is an immune condition which shows itself in the skin and sometimes the joints and nails. It is a genetic and hereditary disease.



There are effective mainstream treatments that will alleviate the symptoms of psoriasis even though it is a genetic disease.



However, the question often asked by sufferers is what else can be done or at least considered as alternatives to the drugs offered by the mainstream medical establishment?



The concern should be if you’re a sufferer, or caring for one, will I put my health at risk if I try a complementary & alternative treatment?



This new, heavily and thoroughly researched book, The Psoriasis Handbook - The Ultimate Guide to Psoriasis provides those answers.



Whilst it touches upon the mainstream treatments currently available - namely topical treatments, light therapy and systemic medications, it devotes most of its treatment pages to what are known as Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) therapies.



These CAM therapies or treatments include for example Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Mind-body medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, including Acupuncture, Ayurvedic Medicine including Yoga, Cognitive-behavioral therapy, Dietary supplements, Functional Foods, Diet, including Candida albicans and pH diet, Leaky Gut Syndrome, Climatotherapy, etc.



The publishers believe they are offering a unique resource to the market. David Brown, the author, said “after having spent some time looking around for reliable and good quality information on psoriasis I realised there wasn’t really any that I felt comfortable with, so I had to spend the time finding it all out myself. That’s how, The Psoriasis Handbook - The Ultimate Guide to Psoriasis came about.”



The book that isn’t offering to sell any one treatment or “cure”, but is offering impartial, factual and honest advice on a whole range of treatments, thus allowing psoriasis sufferers or their carers to make informed decisions about the care and treatment they pursue.



