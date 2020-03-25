Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The increasing prevalence of psoriasis around the world is boosting the global "Psoriasis Treatment Market", says Fortune Business Insights in their recent report. The report is titled "Psoriasis Treatment Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025." According to the report, the market will reach US$ 37,634.2 Mn by 2026 from US$ 18,378.0 Mn in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% between 2018 and 2026.



Key Players Operating in The Psoriasis Treatment Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Merck & Co., Inc.

LEO Pharma A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

UCB S.A.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company



Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Psoriasis Treatment Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Psoriasis Treatment Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Rising Prevalence of Plaque Psoriasis to Increase Demand for Treatment, Boosting Market



One of the major factor boosting the global psoriasis treatment market is the increasing prevalence of the disease itself. The World Health Organization states that the prevalence of psoriasis is estimated to vary between 0.09% to 11.0% across all nations. This ultimately means that psoriasis is a serious problem. Psoriasis can occur to anyone irrespective of age but is usually reported to occur to aged people between 50 to 70 years. The rising geriatric population and their vulnerability towards diseases such as psoriatic arthritis are factor propelling growth of the market. These, coupled with the rising prevalence of plaque psoriasis, are likely to create growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.



North America to Continue Dominating Market with Rapid Adoption of Biological Therapy



Fortune Business Insights foresees the global psoriasis market to witness dominance of North America followed by Europe. As per the National Psoriasis Foundation, there are about 8 million people in America living with psoriasis. Owing to its quick rate of biological therapy adoption, and rise in investments on research and development for clinical trials, North America is likely to continue dominating the global market for psoriasis in the forecast period as well.



On the other side, the emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities because of large patient pool, the improving healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities; increasing awareness, and with rising investments for development of new therapeutics for psoriasis.



