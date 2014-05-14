Psoriatic Arthritis Pharmacotherapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Psoriatic Arthritis is a type of rheumatoid arthritis which mainly affects fingers and toes followed by psoriasis. Moreover, a condition in which person has both psoriasis and arthritis is identified to have suffered from psoriatic arthritis. Major symptom for psoriatic arthritis is associated with inflammation of the skin and joints. About 11% of patients who has psoriatic also develop inflammation of their joints in a time frame ranging from 6 months to 1 year or sometimes even more, depending upon the personality of the patient.



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The global psoriatic arthritis pharmacotherapy market has experienced strong growth rate and is forecasted to experience continued growth in the future years due to increased use of biologics drugs mainly tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNF). There exist five different types of psoriatic arthritis which includes different joints and spinal column. Also, there are three main category of drugs such as DMARDs (disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs), biologics and NSAIDs.



Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Pfizer, Amgen, Merck, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott and Novartis.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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