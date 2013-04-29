PST Repair 101 Launches Stellar Outlook PST Repair Tool for Recovery of Damaged Files

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Inquiries into problems commonly occurring with computer usage reveal almost 100 percent of users report encountering pst error issues. Due to the complex nature of these files, they are exceedingly vulnerable to damage and corruption. Most people lack the knowledge necessary to repair these issues of their own volition. Though Outlook comes with an integrated repair tool, this tool is often inadequate when attempting to mend these contentions as they arise. In an effort to provide support and prevent loss of important data, PST Repair 101 has launched their Stellar Outlook PST Repair Tool.



Harold Ocher of PST Repair 101 affirmed, "The pst, or Personal Storage Table, file Outlook programs use is a database that harbors emails, contacts, calendar entries, appointments and a great deal of other vital information. As is the case with all computer files, they are susceptible to becoming corrupted. This occurs from sharing files over a network, unexpected power outages amidst writing a file, removing a USB drive before it is safely disconnected and malware and spyware infection. Another familiar issue is a file outgrowing the 2GB limit; as a result, Windows is unable to read the file. Should this happen, the pst file must be split or compacted. Fortunately, these files can be safely and easily repaired and information can be recovered. Outlook comes equipped with a file splitter, but Stellar Outlook PST provides a faster and easier method."



Ocher continued, "People constantly attempt to open their email, only to be met with an error message. This is a result of the damage caused by any of the aforementioned situations. In most cases, our Stellar Outlook PST Repair program is able to recover all the user's information without causing any damage to the contents of the file. Compatible with Office 2000, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2010 and adaptable to Windows 7 (32-bit/64-bit), Vista (32-bit/64-bit ), 2003, XP, 2000, NT4 (SP6), this program caters to the needs of any computer owner. We offer a down loadable free trial as well as support for our customers. Those who have sampled our program are raving about the ease and effectiveness of Stellar Outlook PST Repair and potential customers are welcomed to visit our website for reviews of our product."



About PST Repair 101

The PST Repair 101 website is dedicated to helping people recover the contents of their damaged or corrupted pst files. The staff at PST 101 realizes how frustrating this problem can be, especially for those who have fallen victim to loss of important emails, contacts and events. They hope their website can assist in recovering this information, allowing their customers to avoid unnecessary frustration.