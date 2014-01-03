PST Viewer Available on Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The PST Viewer software allows users to open PST files without the need of MS Office Outlook. The software is absolutely free and can be downloaded instantly. The contents of the PST files can be viewed without installing Outlook. All email folders are displayed such as Inbox, Outbox, Sent Items, Drafts, etc. exactly the same way they are seen on an Outlook page. The software is extremely easy to download, easily understandable and above all self descriptive. The application is a user friendly GUI or Graphical User Interface which needs no technical experience to handle it. The users can also view certain password protected files without the users having to know the password. Also helps users open corrupted files but they cannot repair them.



Download.cnet.com offers this download for free. The PST Viewer acts as one standalone platform to open emails, contacts, drafts, calendar items, etc. that are commonly found only in Outlook. Users can also view the sender’s name, body of message, time, subject of mail, etc. The tool does not have any advanced settings but it acts perfectly well as a PST file viewer. All in all the tool is extremely handy especially for those who do not have Outlook installed on their home PCs but have to work on their office emails at home. The tool recovers rich text, text formatting of emails and HTML files stored in PST files. It works with every PST file that is created using Outlook 97, 98, 2000, XP, 2003, 2007 and 2010.



To download the Free PST Viewer visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-PST-Viewer/3000-2369_4-76054696.html



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