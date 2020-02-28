Global Psychedelic Drugs Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- This Psychedelic Drugs market analysis report emphasizes on the global key manufacturers to define, illustrate and analyze the market competition landscape using SWOT analysis. To make the composition of this excellent Psychedelic Drugs Market report, a combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been employed. Furthermore, drivers and restraints of the market assessed in this Psychedelic Drugs Market report makes aware about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about the future practice. The Psychedelic Drugs Market business document acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.



Global psychedelic drugs market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of depression worldwide and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process are the key factors for market growth.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.



Market Definition: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market



Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.



According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.



Segmentation: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market:-



Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Application



Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others



Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Drugs



Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methyl?Enedioxy?Methamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others



Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Route of Administration



Oral

Injectable

Inhalation



Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Distribution Channel



Direct Retailers

Online Pharmacies

Others



Psychedelic Drugs Market : By End-Users



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others



Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Psychedelic Drugs Market:-



In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme



In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression



Primary Respondents : Psychedelic Drugs Market:-



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



