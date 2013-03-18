Psychic Access Warns Public to Avoid Psychic Scams

Carson City, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Psychic Scams conjured up by fake fortune-tellers continue to be a major concern for legitimate, professional psychic companies. Every day unsuspecting members of the public are conned into forking out ridiculous amounts of money to line the pockets of con artists, despite the fact that potential victims have access to online information on the subject.



“We often deal with the tragic aftermath of psychic scams, when the victim finally finds her way to us for skilled help and guidance,” says Doug Christman, CEO and President of Psychic Access, Inc. “Phony psychics not only damage the reputation of other legitimate psychic services, but they also wreak havoc in the lives of innocent, vulnerable people. Our team of readers at Psychic Access too often has to clean up the confusion and distress caused by these fraudsters. ”



In an effort to combat the prevalence of online psychic fraud and swindles, Psychic Access has now published a set of useful tips and guidelines on their website. The new information page offers a detailed anti-scam checklist informing consumers on how to spot a psychic scam. The set of red flags and danger signs was compiled from actual cases encountered by the experienced team at PsychicAccess.com and is made available online in an attempt to inform and educate the general public and potential customers who are interested in locating legitimate psychic reading services.



“We find that an increasing number of new customers try to research psychic sites in the hope of finding a reputable service provider they can trust. Unfortunately, some people are easily persuaded by cheap offers, special discounts and the smoke and mirrors of flashy advertisements and fake websites designed to mislead them. It is our hope and aim that this new info page on our website will empower potential clients to make safer choices and more informed decisions when it comes to selecting a legitimate psychic reading service,” says Doug.



There is ample information available online about traditional, or old-fashioned psychic scams and fraudsters – the kind one often encounters in local newspaper reports and criminal lawsuits. In these cases the perpetrators often operate a brick and mortar psychic store. But less information is available about online scams and fraudulent websites. For this reason Psychic Access’ new anti-scam brochure also covers swindlers that are plying their trade online.



“It is our pledge to ensure that you always enter a secure and scam free environment when you visit Psychic Access. In a field where fraud and distrust often prevail, it is our intent to provide a safe haven where you can come to find authentic spiritual guidance and answers to your personal life challenges,” says Doug.



