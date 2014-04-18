Psychic Empath Beratla Offers Free Question to All New Customers Through AskYourGuide.org

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Beratla Kartovich, a young psychic empath who is considered to be one of the up-and-coming gifted tarot card readers in the psychic community, has recently launched her solo website AskYourGuide.org via which she is now offering a free answer to any one question new clients might have.



This free question provision has become quite common marketing technique for online psychics but Beratla informs that the reason for her offering is because her passion has always lied in helping people and AskYourGuide.org is simply her portal to further reach more people on a global scale.



A key advantage of the free question is that it enables the clients to get a good idea of how accurate or helpful a psychic is. Due to the immense number of psychics online it has become very tough to gauze which psychic will be most beneficial to a person, and this free question option allows the possible clients to filter out the gifted ones.



According to Beratla, the online psychics can be just as accurate as psychics with shops and the physical presence of the client is not necessary. In fact Beratla says that technology has helped many talented psychics like herself to emerge out in the world since the initial cost of offering assistance online is much less than actually renting out a location. Hence now the ‘gifted ones’ have little or no barriers at all and can provide assistance to anyone and aid in creating a more peaceful society.



Beratla, who is also a frequent blogger and often shares her insights to psychic abilities, spiritual healing and psychic readings, has already on her new website published numerous interesting articles. Articles such as ‘What Question Should I Ask?’, ‘What to Expect from Free Psychic Questions Online?’ and ‘Benefits of Consulting a Clairvoyant’ provide deeper understanding of how to connect with psychics and be more clear on asking about barriers that are causing hindrance. The blog also guides new and upcoming psychics on how to be more effective and spiritually connect with other beings.



About AskYourGuide.org

AskYourGuide.org is the newly launched website of the psychic empath Beratla Kartovich, who is considered an expert tarot card reader. Despite her young age, her insights and reading abilities have astonished many highly experienced psychics and have provided consolation to many individuals. Currently Beratla via her website, http://www.askyourguide.org/, is offering all new clients one free question, which can be asked through the contact page of the website. Beratla is also a consistent blogger and often shares information related to healthy and spiritual living.



For more information about Psychic Readings or Beratla Kartovich, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of askyourguide.org, please email to info@askyourguide.org.