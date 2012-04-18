April a Month for New Beginnings, Say Global Psychics

London, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- “In April, we are seeing the end of a difficult cycle finally approaching,” says Danielle Daoust, Global Psychics’ owner. “Our readings are signalling a shift in the energy that is typically positive. So this month we come to grips with our disillusionments, and begin to focus on practical solutions to the issues that have held us back through the last few months. We can expect a new beginning although it could take a few months to fully manifest.”



And one of those new beginnings could be a new romance. Says Cherie of the Global Psychics team: “For those in present relationship or looking for true love, this month is pivotal to breaking through old patterns into expanded possibility. Romance is in the air!”



On the world front, Daoust says, we may be called upon to give to some significant disaster relief program in the coming weeks. “We also saw a lot of “behind-the-scenes” activity at top levels of business and government, the sense that new programs or plans are underway that will help to get business and money moving again?but it will be several months yet before any announcements are made. We have the feeling that by mid-July there should be a real shift in the global financial picture.”



The full psychic forecast for April is available free on www.globalpsychics.com.



Global Psychics offers high-quality, accurate, psychic readings from professional psychics, mediums, astrologers, numerologists, medical intuitives, and animal communicators. Global Psychics delivers readings primarily by email, chat and phone, either right now or by appointment.