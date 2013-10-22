Psychic Fraud Responsible for Network Closure

West Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Fraudulent activity on a website offering psychic readings by “clairvoyant psychic mediums” has caused the company to close their doors to new members looking for their free psychic reading offer.



The network of psychics, clairvoyants, mediums and tarot card readers called Oracle Avenue opened for business in 2012 with a “proprietary phone platform system”. The system allows a person to connect with one of their online psychics by phone from anywhere in the world using their “click to call button”. Since opening, the psychics network presented an offer to new members which promised a free psychic reading without having to input a credit card number. Other psychic services offering psychic readings by phone have similar offers, such as popular psychic reading services by California Psychics.



New psychic network, Oracle Avenue, found that their free psychic reading offer was “a successful campaign until recent changes”; and recently decided to end their offer. A representative for the company states that the network owner decided to close their free psychic reading campaign effective immediately, due to a recent spike in fraudulent activity affecting the network of psychics directly.



According to their representative, shortly after the start of their summer marketing campaign, an influx of new customers prompted the network of psychics and mediums to provide a large portion of their psychic readings for free with the offer running at the time. Analytics determined however, that a large portion of the new customers were actually the same people creating multiple accounts in order to take advantage of the free psychic offer. The offer gave a free 5 minute psychic reading by phone; and at rates between $2.99 to $5.99 per minute, a 5 minute psychic reading phone call with an expert psychic can cost anywhere from $15 to $30. The company experienced a loss in revenue and an increase in expenses over the course of the campaign and decided to exit the strategy immediately.



Many of the psychics who were contacted during the course of the fraudulent activity were aware of the fact that the same people were calling. Psychic Joy Elle was one of the psychic advisors who had been contacted by one of the fraudulent callers and it was said that she maintained her professionalism during each call, handling each caller as she normally would. "All of the psychics in our network have to pass a screening test to prove that they have more than just a gift." explains network owner Marco Carvalho. "Our network only employs psychic advisors who have a goal of helping others, and so their focus is never going to be on gathering the credit card information of the person who comes to them for help through a psychic reading." The network owner explained to us that the responsibility of gathering payment for each psychic reading and preventing fraud on the end of the customer falls on the company through their phone system. Currently, Oracle Avenue is in the process of creating security precautions to compliment their phone call system without interrupting their psychic reading services.



According to their representative, psychic advisors certified by Oracle Avenue have begun to enjoy a new marketing campaign which "…is attracting customers with a different level of integrity (who are) genuinely interested in an exchange for the common good. This means that they have no problem in paying for the service that someone else provides."



Company: Oracle Avenue

West Hartford, CT USA

http://www.oracleavenue.com