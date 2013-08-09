Psychic Readings Phone Platform Update

West Hartford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Oracle Avenue has updated their psychic readings phone platform for members.



The original phone platform was intended to provide members with access to expert psychic mediums and clairvoyant psychics. The new platform has all of the same features of the original platform, with a different approach to their “free psychic reading” feature.



Every new member who signs up at the Oracle Avenue website is offered a free psychic reading by phone. Instead of offering a credit to each members account, five minutes of a member’s first psychic reading are free by default. This means that members can sign up and get a free psychic reading with no credit card. Once a member has used five minutes towards a phone reading, they can continue with their psychic reading by entering a method of payment.



Oracle Avenue prides themselves on their proprietary system for connecting expert psychics with customers over the phone.



The system used by Oracle Avenue is powered by Better Advice, and no functional changes were made to the system in this update. Marco Carvalho, owner of Oracle Avenue, confirms that the free psychic reading feature is a permanent fixture of the phone system with no plans to make changes for the rest of the year. “We want to connect authentic psychic advisors with customers who can really benefit from the connection” says Carvalho.



The blog at Oracle Avenue contains a handful of articles that mention the rapport between psychics and customers; showing that this is an important factor in their system. The intention of Oracle Avenue to offer quality psychic readings is reflected in the latest platform update, with the new free reading feature making it easier for customers to connect with a psychic they can relate to



Oracle Avenue

West Hartford, CT USA

http://www.oracleavenue.com