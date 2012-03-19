Global Psychics Launches New Website, Offers Five Minutes of Psychic Advice Free

London, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- Global Psychics has re-launched its main web site (http://www.globalpsychics.com) to make it easier than ever to get insights, answers, and advice from professional psychics, mediums, medical intuitives, and animal communicators.



The new site is tightly focused on delivering psychic readings, while preserving Global Psychics’ popular blog and Insights newsletter and many of the most popular articles. The new site also offers a new phone and online chat feature so that users can choose the format that’s best for them: email, chat, or by phone.



“So many people are worried about money and jobs these days. Our goal was to help more people by making it easier than ever to get insights and advice. That’s why we teamed up with Click4Advisor to expand the way we deliver psychic readings,” says Danielle Daoust, the owner of Global Psychics. “When you browse the readers on our site, you can easily see which readers are available in which channel – email, phone or chat. If your favorite reader isn’t immediately available, you can request a “chatback” or “callback” from your reader.”



To celebrate the launch, Global Psychics is offering five minutes of advice free with every phone or chat reading ordered through Click4Advisor. Email reading costs vary depending on the length and type of reading. In general, a short, one-page reading averages $45 per reading, while longer, two- to four-page readings and forecasts average around $60 to $100 each. Global Psychics also offers a unique “team” reading that averages around $125.



To take advantage of the offer for 5 minutes FREE, go to www.globalpsychics.com and click the button under Get a Phone Reading, or Get a Chat Reading.



Global Psychics offers high-quality, accurate, psychic readings from professional psychics, mediums, astrologers, numerologists, medical intuitives, and animal communicators. Global Psychics delivers readings primarily by email, chat and phone, either right now or by appointment.