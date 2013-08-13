PsychicAuthority.com Releases List of Best Psychics of 2013

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Unlike most businesses that have faced hard times during the recent economic recession, consumers concerned about their finances have turned to psychics for advice during the recent hard times. Seeing a boost in sales, the psychic industry is now sporting a $2 billion revenue each year. Additionally, the number of operators in the industry have increased also, causing increased competition amongst the advisers. With that in mind, PsychicAuthority.com spokesperson Tiffany Devito says they have compiled the top psychic networks for 2013.



PsychicAuthority.com, an online authority on the psychic industry, ranks the various companies based on their customer satisfaction rate, screening process, customer service, price and value. Says Devito, "There’s no better way to tell how good a company is than looking at reviews and ratings from past customers. Additionally, we did some research to see which networks had a strict and rigorous screening process for their psychics, and which ones allowed almost anyone to apply for a psychic position at their company. Then, we looked at which companies offered full money-back guarantees on their psychic readings, and how many complaints each company had against them on popular consumer review sites. Lastly, we looked at the average per-minute price for each psychic network, and looked to see if there were any special offers or discounts currently available."



Devito explains phone psychic readings are more popular than ever before, saying, "Sometimes visiting a psychic face-to-face isn’t always convenient or realistic. Luckily, there are alternatives to visiting a psychic in person. With quality companies online and available over the phone, consumers can read about specific psychics and choose who to go for advice and consultations. Our site gives them an edge, with timely reviews and consumer advice."



She continues saying, "Now you can read up on the various companies, from a California Psychics review, or any of the other companies and learn what others are saying and then make your own decision. Additionally, consumers can leave their own thoughts about companies and types of psychic readings, enlightening others about their experiences. This is especially helpful for newcomers to the psychic arena. While some people may have experienced a typical phone reading, they may not know what a tarot card reading is or angel cards are. These posts can help them learn the lingo and what to expect from the various companies. This way, they can get the most for their money."



About PsychicAuthority.com

PsychicAuthority.com is the web's most trusted source of accurate information regarding psychic readings, numerology, tarot cards, and more. The site features tips on how to get the most out of an online, phone or in-person reading, reviews on the best psychic networks to use, and useful resources to further explore.