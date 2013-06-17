PsychicLiving.net, a Website That Helps People Avoid Psychic Scams, Posts a New Article to Its Site

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- PsychicLiving.net, a website that offers readers helpful reviews and information about psychic readings, tarot cards and spirituality, has just posted a new article titled “Common Psychic Scams You Should Avoid.” The in-depth and informative article offers helpful advice about which kinds of psychics to stay away from, and how to spot a reading is not on the up-and-up.



For centuries, people have been fascinated with the idea of predicting the future as well as the unknown. Many of them turn to psychics for help and advice on a wide variety of topics ranging from finding true love and job-related inquiries to locating lost objects and more.



While many psychics are completely reputable and honest, unfortunately, some are only out to get peoples’ hard earned money. Thanks to the help from the newly-posted article, people who are interested in visiting with a psychic will know what scams to watch out for and avoid.



For example, as the article noted, any psychic who offers a free reading and then tells the person that he or she is cursed is not being honest. Instead of paying money to have the alleged curse go away, people should decline the offer and then get up and leave.



In addition, the article advises, people should be wary about psychics who ask them too many questions.



“A psychic is usually a person capable of reading into your future without knowing you previously,” the article said, adding that while it is normal to be asked some questions, a plethora of inquires should raise red flags.



“If your psychic is just too inquiring about your whereabouts, it can only mean one thing: they are trying to do a cold reading, so they can serve you afterwards with information that you already know and they have just found out about you.”



People who are visiting with a psychic should divulge only basic information, the article advised, and then pay strict attention to what the psychic is saying. If they hear the same exact words repeated back to them, chances are good the psychic is a phony.



