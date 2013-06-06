Psychics Pardon Pope

Longmont, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Preaching at morning Mass at the Domus Sanctae Marthae in Rome in April, Pope Francis said: “In order to solve their problems many people resort to fortune tellers and tarot cards.” He went on to warn the faithful about the dangers of such practices and their sure downfall should they continue.



Dennis Perez, along with David MacKenzie, operates the Arcanus Tarot Parlor in Longmont, Colorado. “While we certainly respect the Pope’s right to an opinion,” says Dennis, “we don’t necessarily agree with him.” The folks at Arcanus believe that there are many different paths to the truth, and that the Pope’s way is but one. “We never dissuade people from their religious views,” Dennis continues, “and we believe that religion and magik can coexist peacefully in this world. As a matter of fact, the world needs more magik these days. For this reason, we pardon the Pope for not understanding.”



Dennis and David sent a letter to the Pope in late April offering their pardon and inviting a conversation around their difference of opinion. The Pope has not yet responded.