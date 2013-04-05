PsychicsComparison.com Separates Good Psychic Networks from Bad Ones with Unbiased Reviews

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Spiritual people often turn to psychics when making a difficult decision in life. Some people use psychics to communicate with relatives who have passed away, while others use psychics to discover what the future might hold.



Unfortunately, there are always psychics who want to take money from hardworking individuals through scams. And that’s a practice that PsychicsComparison.com seeks to stop. At PsychicsComparison.com, visitors will find reviews and comparisons of some of the top psychic networks out there today.



Psychic networks are websites that offer psychic readings over the phone or internet. There are hundreds of such websites online, but only a few are worth the time and money of visitors.



As a PsychicsComparison.com spokesperson explains, the website’s goal is to separate the good psychic networks from the bad ones in order to prevent hardworking people from being scammed:



“Our website ranks some of the top online psychic networks available on the internet today. Visitors to our website can view our rankings directly from the front page of the site, where we list the rating for that specific website out of five stars along with a reading accuracy rating out of 10 points. We also list whether the website provides phone readings, chat readings, or both.”



Visitors ready to learn more about a particular website can read the review by clicking the ‘Read’ button to the right of each listing. The detailed psychic network reviews explain the types of services offered by each particular network, including – most importantly – the quality of psychics that customers actually talk to.



The price of each psychic network varies considerably across the internet. Some psychic networks charge as little as $1 per minute, while others charge twice that or more. Depending on the psychic network visitors choose, there may be multiple psychics available. Some psychics can work over email, while others work over instant messaging or telephones.



These psychic networks aim to offer a level of convenience that has never before been seen in the psychic industry. Instead of being restricted to certain times of the day – like the business hours of a traditional clinic – PsychicsComparison.com wants to help visitors find psychics that offer their services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Certain reviews on the website are more popular than others. As the PsychicsComparison.com spokesperson explains, the Psychic Source review is one of the most popular webpages on the site:



“We highly recommend a psychic network called Psychic Source, which we awarded a 9/10 reading accuracy rating a 4 star out of 5 overall rating. That’s good enough for second place on our ranking chart. Psychic Source has been around for a while, and in our review, we describe exactly what makes the network different from its competitors – including its 24/7 availability, instant money back guarantee, and other perks.”



About PsychicsComparison.com

PsychicsComparison.com is a psychic network review website that features comparisons for the top psychic networks available today. The website wants to help spiritual people find the most accurate online psychics that charge reasonable prices. For more information, please visit: http://www.psychicscomparison.com