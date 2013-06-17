Psychological Affiliates Collaborative Family Law Council of Florida's 1st Inaugural Collaborative Law Conference a Big Success

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Psychological Affiliates recently sponsored the Collaborative Family Law Council of Florida’s 1st Inaugural Law Conference in Tampa, Florida on May 17 and 18, 2013. This acclaimed event brought together collaborative law practitioners with mental health professionals and financial experts who work together to provide the best possible assistance for families who are undergoing emotional and legal stress.



Deborah O. Day , Psy.D .who is a member of Psychological Affiliates was one of the speakers at the event and talked about “Advanced Negotiations: Understanding and Using Team Dynamics in Negotiation”. Her discussion involved creating cohesive team workflow that is geared towards making quality decisions and actions leading to amiable and smooth negotiations for the benefit of the different parties involved in legal cases.



“The members of Psychological Affiliate and I are happy to have sponsored the first inaugural collaborative law conference. This event was a great opportunity for collaborative practitioners to share their ideas and learn from each other through discussions and networking. We believe that this event has paved the way to a more competent and innovative collaborative law practice in Florida”. – Dr. Deborah O. Day, Psychological Affiliates



The Collaborative Law Council of Florida is a non-profit organization focused on promoting and fostering collaborative law in Florida with the use of interdisciplinary approach with allied professionals working with parties and attorneys in resolving legal disputes. The members of the Collaborative Law Council of Florida is made up of practice groups, law schools and other groups whose mission is to foster responsible alternative dispute resolution practices using an interdisciplinary approach to Collaborative law.



About Psychological Affiliates

PSYCHOLOGICAL AFFILIATES is a group of mental health professionals established by Deborah O. Day, Psy.D. in 1988. They provide comprehensive outpatient services on a wide variety of mental health issues for individual, family, and group psychotherapy, along with comprehensive psychosexual evaluations and sex offender therapy. They specialize in the areas of child abuse, play therapy, divorce-related issues, adolescent and adult issues, criminal/forensic psychology and comprehensive parenting plan evaluations. They are also experienced in working with physicians, legal professionals, non-profit organizations, state agencies and inpatient facilities.



For further information please contact

Lena Wasserman

LWG Social Media Marketing

321-972-3932

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/