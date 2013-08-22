Psychological Affiliates Congratulates Dr. Amanda Janner

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Dr. Amanda Janner became Psychological Affiliates latest family mediator. After completing 40 hours of specialized training, the Supreme Court of Florida awarded certification to Dr. Amanda Janner as a family mediator. Dr. Janner’s accomplishment represents a significant contribution to the exceptional services offered by Psychological Affiliates.



Dr. Amanda Janner earned a Doctor of Psychology degree in Clinical Psychology at Florida Institute of Technology. She became a licensed psychologist in 2007 and joined Psychological Affiliates in October of the same year. Previously, she earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Florida, specializing in Exercise and Sport Psychology. Her interests include working with adolescents and adults struggling with eating disorders, poor self-image, and applied sport psychology. Dr. Janner conducts individual and couples psychotherapy and has experience treating a variety of complex issues including alcohol and drug abuse, anxiety, and depression. She is a Substance Abuse Professional (SAP) through the Department of Transportation. Dr. Janner’s primary evaluative focus is conducting psychological assessments for a variety of reasons, including:



- Criminal Competency

- Child Custody / Parenting Plans

- Substance Abuse

- Forensic

- General Personality

- Academic / Intellectual



“Being a Certified Family Mediator gives me the opportunity to provide more services to my clients. Mediation is preferable to court action because it’s less expensive, better controlled by the parties involved and confidential. I’d like to thank my colleagues who allowed me to observe mediation as I was completing my training.” – Dr. Amanda Janner



About Psychological Affiliates

Psychological Affiliates is a group of mental health professionals established in 1988 by Deborah O. Day, Psy.D. They provide comprehensive outpatient services for a wide variety of mental health issues. Individual, family, and group psychotherapy, along with comprehensive evaluations are available.



They specialize in the areas of child abuse, play therapy, divorce-related issues, adolescent and adult issues, criminal/forensic psychology and comprehensive parenting plan evaluations. They are also experienced in working with physicians, legal professionals, non-profit organizations, state agencies and inpatient facilities.



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