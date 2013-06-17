Psychological Affiliates - Dr. Alan Grieco and Dr. Robert Janner to Give 3-Hour CEU Presentation on the Assessment and Therapy for Online Sexual Offenders

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- On June 7, 2013 Dr. Alan Grieco, Ph.D. and Rober Janner, Psy.D. of Psychological Affiliates will be giving a free 3-hour CEU presentation entitled: “ Assessment and Therapy for Online Sexual Offenders” at the Central Florida Behavioral Hospital. Registration and breakfast will begin at 8am followed by the presentation from 9am to 12noon.



Among the objectives of the course are to provide a better understanding of how online offenders compare to hands-on sex offenders with respect to demographics, victim empathy, and recidivism risk. Also, the CEU presentation will broaden the participants understanding of the range of online sex offenses and give insight into recommended psychotherapy and community management for online sex offenders. Moreover, this CEU presentation will address the factors most relevant to sex offense recidivism, both static and dynamic. Attendees will also get the chance to learn about different assessment instruments and the appropriate content for psychosexual evaluation for adults, adolescents and children.



Alan Grieco, Ph.D. has been a Licensed Psychologist in Central Florida since 1986. He is also certified by the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists. He specializes in Sex Therapy, Marital/Relationship Therapy, and Forensic Assessments, including Psychosexual Evaluations. Dr.Grieco also conducts psychological and psychosexual evaluations often at the request of judges, state attorneys and defense attorneys whose client has been accused or convicted of a sexual offense. He is available for courtroom testimonies and has been designated as an expert witness in State and Federal courts in matters pertaining to sex offenders.



Robert Janner, Psy.D. is a Licensed Psychologist from Psychological Affiliates. He conducts therapy with adolescents, adults and couples and he specializes in teenage and emergent issues including character pathology, divorce and adjustment disorders. Dr. Robert Janner is also a well-known expert in cognitive and behavioral therapies as well as insight-oriented therapies. He usually conducts individual outpatient competency restoration training for individuals believed to be incompetent to trial. Also, Dr. Janner specializes in forensic evaluations to include child custody evaluations, competency to proceed/ mental status at the time of an alleged offense, psychosexual functioning and guardianship/incapacity evaluations.



About Psychological Affiliates

Psychological Affiliates is a group of mental health professionals established by Deborah O. Day, Psy.D. in 1988. They provide comprehensive outpatient services for a wide variety of mental health issues for individual, family, and group psychotherapy, along with comprehensive evaluations. They specialize in the areas of child abuse, play therapy, divorce-related issues, adolescent and adult issues, criminal/forensic psychology and comprehensive parenting plan evaluations.



