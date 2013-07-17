Psychological Affiliates - Dr. Robert Janner Receives Certification as Family Mediator

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- On June 14, 2013, Dr. Robert Janner became Psychological Affiliates newest family mediator. After completing the requirements of the Florida Rules for Certified and Court-Appointed Mediators, the Supreme Court of Florida awarded a certification to Dr. Robert Janner as a family mediator.



Robert Janner, Psy.D is a Licensed Psychologist at Psychological Affiliates. Dr. Janner conducts therapy with adolescents, adults and couples. He specializes in teenage and emergent adult issues including character pathology, divorce and adjustment disorders. Dr. Janner is a well-known expert in Cognitive and Behavioral therapies as well as Insight-oriented therapies. He also conducts individual outpatient competency restoration training for individuals believed to be incompetent to proceed to trial. Additionally, Dr. Janner specializes in forensic evaluations that include parenting plan assessments, competency to proceed/ mental status at the time of an alleged offense, psychosexual functioning and guardianship/incapacity evaluations.



“This is a milestone in my career as a Psychologist. I can now expand the services that I provide to my clients, especially families who are facing legal stress. Not everyone is able to go into a courtroom and be bombarded with legal questions and overwhelming paperwork. As a family mediator, I am dedicated to making legal issues easier for all parties involved.” – Dr. Robert Janner



About Psychological Affiliates

Psychological Affiliates is a group of mental health professionals established in 1988 by Deborah O. Day, Psy.D. They provide comprehensive outpatient services for a wide variety of mental health issues. Individual, family, and group psychotherapy, along with comprehensive evaluations are available.



They specialize in the areas of child abuse, play therapy, divorce-related issues, adolescent and adult issues, criminal/forensic psychology and comprehensive parenting plan evaluations. They are also experienced in working with physicians, legal professionals, non-profit organizations, state agencies and inpatient facilities.



