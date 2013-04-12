Psychological Counseling Available at Breakthru

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Everybody faces problems that they can’t resolve without somebody else’s help. Many people think that others can’t relate to their problems. Bottling up all the stress would not alleviate their problems. . This is a situation where counselors can step in to help. BreakThru is a counseling centre that can help people overcome their problems and move on.



“This is a place where you can identify your problems and realize the factors causing them, which will eventually help you move on,” says Dr Warner, a certified pastoral counselor. The doctor believes her experience can make a difference in someone’s life with the help of her team. She can be a counselor, a therapist or even a mediator if the need arises, depending on the issues faced by her clients. These different roles help her get to the root of their problems and work out a solution.



Hurtful relationships, lack of self-respect, latent fears etc can create crises in peoples’ lives eventually, according to the doctor. This is the reason she states as to why she considers her job a privilege to help her clients heal from psychological issues, and lead them toward a fulfilling life. Counseling services at BreakThru are offered for children above 12 years of age, adolescents, and adults. It can be quite easy to find a marriage therapist, but not many are available who can actually understand the underlying issues and help couples solve them. Dr. Warner is trained in marriage therapy, and can give her clients a clear understanding of what they are going through and what they can do to resolve their problems.



People with relationship issues, anxiety, depression, anger issues, communication issues, low self-esteem, and almost all other psychological issues can seek expert advice from BreakThru. The doctor also integrates Christian faith with her counseling. To view the counseling services offered and for directions to reach the BreakThru Counseling Centre, visit www.bthru.com.



About BreakThru

BreakThru, counseling and consulting centre in Georgia offers counseling services under the supervision of Dr. Quincy L. Warner, a licensed psychologist with a professional doctorate in Psychology. The doctor has over 30 years of experience in the field, helping students, teenagers, parents, hospitalized individuals and married couples. She is presently the Clinical Director at BreakThru. She is committed to bringing faith back to people who have lost it by integrating Christian faith with counseling procedures.



