Psychology Consultants Presents Group Insomnia Program

Morningside, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- With 11 years of obtaining success, their Group Insomnia Program, Towards Better Sleep (TBS) a psychologicalbehavioral treatment programmehas been effectively treating insomnia.Psychology Consultants with this program are committed to bring permanent solutions to numerous chronic sleep difficulties that can lead to psychological distress, fatigue-related error-making or accidents, impairment in daytime functioning and increased use of sick leave.



The programme uses evidence-based techniques that have been scientifically proven to be effective in treating insomnia. In fact, most people who attend this program have had long standing insomnia problems, now discontinued sleep medication. The program costs $360 which is quite reasonable when compared to those long term medical prescriptions.



Moreover, “Sleep difficulty is one of the most frequent complaints people present to health practitioners, affecting about 10% of the population. It can have major adverse effects on a person’s life, causing substantial psychological, occupational, health and economic repercussions,” added Clinical Psychologist, Kathryn Smith.



Apart from the Insomnia programme, Psychology Consultants also deals with Child behavioral concerns, Improve parenting skills, Cope with life transitions, Make career decisions, Enhance one’s relationships, Manage health concerns, Manage disabilities, Manage depression and anger, Cope with anxiety, stress and trauma, Improve one’s sleep, Manage addictions, Manage acute and chronic pain, Adjust to personal loss, Manage eating disorders and etc. For more information, please visit http://www.psychologyconsultants.com.au/



About Psychology Consultants

Psychology Consultants is a group of clinical psychologists providing practical skills for people of all ages to deal with emotional and behavioral problems such as anxiety, depression, and relationship problems that affect their daily lives. They have practices at both Morningside and Newmarket and have a large team of experienced Psychology Consultants that can help the client and his family with the challenges that modern life presents. Their team offers a broad range of experience in dealing with problems faced by children, adolescents, parents, couples and older adults.