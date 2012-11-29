Psychology Programs, Majors and Much More Is Focus of New Website PsychologySchoolGuide.net

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- The new website PsychologySchoolGuide.net has just been formally launched with full functionality after its beta launch and thorough testing, which began in June of 2012. The new website provides students up-to-date information about accredited psychology schools and psychology careers in general including detailed career and salary guides, infographics, school listings by specific major as well as state, and much more.



The ever-evolving field of psychology touches on all aspects of life with important career growth in areas ranging from organizational psychology, forensic psychology and psychiatry to sports psychology, applications in the field of robotics and beyond. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics there were 100,850 positions for employment for psychology degree holders in 2011 with the numbers continuing to rise. Consequently, the recent launch of the new website PsychologySchoolGuide.net is quickly becoming the go-to site for students looking for comprehensive information on the field, education opportunities and much more.



“We spent a considerable time with the beta launch of the website, which began in June of 2012, in order to make it as comprehensive as possible,” said a PsychologySchoolGuide.net spokesperson. “The recent full site launch presents a portal where students can find all the insights and knowledge they need to make an informed decision in selecting schools, programs, career paths and much more in the growing field.”



Readers can browse more than 80 psychology programs and majors with an explanation and overview of the discipline, the types of degrees that can be pursued and likely career paths with each degree program. Readers can access specific schools that offer online and campus-based degree programs for each discipline, the best colleges, programs as well as degrees offered and requirements for program enrollment and certification in specific areas of psychology.



Website visitors are presented with numerous search options that include searching by subject, program and/or campus type. The option to search by state and/or zip code is also available. A number of infographics are available including the top psychology schools in the USA, schools for undergraduate programs, PhD programs and many more. Each infographic lists the university in ranking order along with its ranking score, the year it was founded and the city in which it is based as well as a link directly to the school’s website.



An extensive blog section of the website gives readers a number of articles on differing aspects of psychology degrees such as whether online psychology doctorate degrees are accredited, degree scholarships for army professionals, benefits of earning a psychology degree online, top earning psychology fields and much more. For more information, please visit http://www.psychologyschoolguide.net/



About PsychologySchoolGuide.net

The new website provides students up-to-date information about accredited psychology schools and psychology careers in general. Students can browse through the many sections to learn about schools, programs, salaries and much more via guides, infographics and more. The portal informs students of all the necessary requirements to enroll in each specific program offered in various schools and outlines of what will be expected of students.