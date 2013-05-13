PsychologySchoolGuide.net Infographic Highlights Career in Forensic Psychology

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- PsychologySchoolGuide.net, a resource for students seeking psychology school and career information, has recently announced the launch of a new infographic that explains “How to Become a Forensic Psychologist.”



Forensic psychologists are a part of one the most rewarding careers in the psychology field. Such psychologists work together with the law to resolve criminal issues, so it is an excellent opportunity for individuals who would like to be a part of both areas.



“One must have a license to perform as a psychologist by passing a state certification exam,” states an article on PsychologySchoolGuide.net. “Ultimately, competent and well deserving professionals may end up in government offices, healthcare and community mental health centers or low enforcement agencies.”



PsychologySchoolGuide.net’s newest guide informs their readers about the forensic psychology field, zeroing in on the career requirements and necessary skills.



After explaining the basic duties of a forensic psychologist—such as making sentencing recommendations, counseling families, and analyzing sex offenders—the infographic discusses the education requirements. A favorable candidate will have at least an undergraduate psychology degree, a Master’s degree or Ph.D. in clinical psychology or criminology, professional experience, and state certification. They will also be critical thinkers, understand scientific theory, and have excellent verbal and writing skills.



The infographic also informs readers about the employment and earnings outlook, explaining that “the pay scale changes with experience and qualification.” According to the infographic, the forensic psychology field is expected to grow over 12 percent in the next decade, and individuals with even four years of experience can expect to earn up to 88,569 dollars annually.



Individuals with questions or concerns about forensic psychology or other related fields can visit PsychologySchoolGuide.net for more information. The website also offers degree, school, program, and career information to interested readers.



