Psychz Networks Launches New Tier 4 Data Center

Walnut, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- In the new data center, all cooling equipment is independently dual-powered, including chillers, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems for complete climate control. The fault-tolerant site infrastructure features electrical power storage and distribution facilities with expected availability of 99.995%.



Located right beside the One Wilshire building, the servers can provide 100+ gigabit to a meetme room at One Wilshire and 100+ gigabit internet capacity. The service offers multiple fiber wavelengths and can be used on all major providers, including Hurricane, China Unicom, Nlayer, Tinet, NTT, Comcast, PCCW and more.



Furthermore, all clients will receive free 1 Gbps DDOS protection and mitigation to prevent counter attacks, with up to 10 Gbps DDOS protection available on demand to protect even the most high payload of big data transfer streams. Psychz also offers dedicated meetme rooms for clients to connect to other providers and more. The company operates a 24/7 team of dedicated US support staff to ensure everything runs smoothly.



George Becerra (Director of Marketing) for Psychz Networks explained, “We have created the most advanced data center to date to ensure our clients benefit from the maximum capacity of what is possible in today’s world, freeing up their businesses to work at lightening speeds and with the minimum of downtime or interruption. The statistics speak for themselves, and we are excited to see how clients use the new potential of the service.”



About Psychz Networks

Psychz has been in the Web Hosting industry since 2001 and now operates its own infrastructures, networks, and in-house staff. Psychz has the capability to provide TRUE 24/7 Unsurpassed Managed Support guaranteeing real people with real responses. With years of experience, proper disaster planning has been implemented to preserve enterprise level data and services. For more information please visit: http://www.psychz.net/