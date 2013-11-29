Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PT Bayu Buana Tbk (BAYU ) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'PT Bayu Buana Tbk (BAYU ) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'PT Bayu Buana Tbk'.



WMI's 'PT Bayu Buana Tbk (BAYU ) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'PT Bayu Buana Tbk' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'PT Bayu Buana Tbk'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

PT Bayu Buana Tbk (Bayu Buana) is a travel and tourism service provider based in Indonesia. The company's service portfolio includes flight bookings, hotel reservations, activities bookings, airport transfer bookings and flight and hotel packages. It also offers tour packages, car rental service, passport and visa service, corporate bookings and multi hotel booking service. In addition, Bayu Buana organizes domestic and international business trips and leisure tours. The company operates subsidiaries such as PT Bayu Buana Transport, PT Buana Gelar Pariwicara and PT Duta Buana Express. It operates more than 20 branches across Indonesia. The company was established in the year 1972. Bayu Buana is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Companies Mentioned



PT Bayu Buana Tbk



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