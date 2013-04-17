Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PT Carrefour Indonesia: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"PT Carrefour Indonesia: Retail - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments as well as key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "PT Carrefour Indonesia"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "PT Carrefour Indonesia" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "PT Carrefour Indonesia"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

PT Carrefour Indonesia (Carrefour Indonesia) is a hypermarket and supermarket chain operator in Indonesia. The product portfolio includes apparel, toys, games, snacks, baby care products, household goods, furniture products, fresh fruits and vegetables and general merchandise items. It also provides various services including mobile phone top-ups, free parking, travel, credit cards and savings services. The company operates 84 stores under Carrefour and Carrefour Express store banners. It also trades in-house label products such as Carrefour, Carrefour Paling Murah, Bluesky and Harmonie. Carrefour Indonesia operates as a subsidiary of CT Corp. Carrefour Indonesia is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.



Companies Mentioned



PT Carrefour Indonesia



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102528/pt-carrefour-indonesia-retail-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html