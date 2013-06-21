Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of PT Pertamina (Persero) - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Summary



PT Pertamina (Pertamina) is a state controlled, integrated oil and gas company. It carries out upstream and downstream business activities in oil and gas industry. The upstream sector comprises of oil, gas and geothermal energy exploration and production. The company operates seven concession oil and gas blocks and three geothermal producing areas with installed capacity of162 MW. The downstream activities of the company includes processing, marketing, trading and shipping of fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals and lube base oil. Pertamina operates 6 fuel refineries, 2 LPG plants and 2 LNG plants.



PT Pertamina Key Recent Developments



Feb 12, 2013: JGC Indonesia Provides Update On SWS Project At Balikpapan Refinery In Indonesia

Jan 28, 2013: Indonesia's Cepu Block To Delay In Reaching Peak Production

Dec 20, 2012: Pertamina To Invest $6.77 Billion By 2013

Dec 12, 2012: Indonesia To Encourage Private Sectors To Build SPBG CNG By 2014

Dec 08, 2012: PTTGC And Pertamina To Jointly Invest In $5 Billion Oil Refinery And Chemical Complex



Scope



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



Reasons to Buy



